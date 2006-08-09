Wright, Trachsel Lead Mets Over Piazza, Padres

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

David Wright hit a pair of run-scoring singles and New York beat the San Diego Padres 3–2 last night to ruin the homecoming of former Mets catcher Mike Piazza.

Piazza went 1-for-4 in his first game at Shea Stadium since he signed with the Padres in the offseason. He received loud cheers from the moment he exited the dugout for pregame stretching to his last at-bat in the eighth inning.

Wright, one of the new leaders of the first place Mets, went 3-for-4 and swiped one of New York’s three stolen bases against Piazza, who has long had trouble throwing out runners. Carlos Beltran also doubled three times to tie a Mets franchise record.

The matchup of division leaders was almost an afterthought to the return of Piazza, who spent much of the night with a wide grin running across his face.

A pregame tribute on the video board in left-center showed some of Piazza’s most memorable moments from his eight seasons with the Mets, prompting more cheers. The 37-year-old slugger watched from the thirdbase line after warming up starter Woody Williams in the bullpen.

He mouthed “Thank you” and waved to fans as they stood and clapped. He received another standing ovation before his first at-bat leading off the second inning, this time waving his batting helmet twice as cameras flashed all over the stadium. Piazza struck out swinging, but the crowd cheered anyway as he made his way to the dugout.

Todd Walker singled with two outs in the second for San Diego and scored on Geoff Blum’s two-run homer to make it 2–0.That was it for the NL West-leading Padres against Steve Trachsel (11–5), who allowed five hits in 5.2 innings to win his second straight start. He struck out three and walked two.

Wright singled and scored when Lastings Milledge grounded into a double play in the second. He drove in Paul Lo Duca with a base hit in the third to tie it at 2.

Wright came up again in the fifth with runners on first and second and singled in Beltran to give New York the lead.

Five relievers combined to hold down San Diego over the final 3.1 innings. Billy Wagner pitched the ninth for his 25th save in 30 chances.

Mike Cameron, a former Met who also received a warm welcome from the crowd, walked and stole second with one out in the eighth.

Also yesterday, Dodgers outfielder and former Yankee Ricky Ledee was placed on waivers by Los Angeles and quickly claimed by the Mets. The NL East leaders were looking for a left-handed bat off the bench now that second baseman Jose Valentin and outfielder Endy Chavez are playing regularly.

***

YANKS ACTIVATE CANO The Yankees activated All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano from the 15-day disabled list yesterday and put infielder Miguel Cairo on the DL with a strained left hamstring. Cano missed 34 games after hurting his left hamstring while running the bases June 25.