Wright’s Two-Run Blast In Ninth Saves Mets

David Wright hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning after the Mets bullpen blew another late lead for Johan Santana, lifting New York to a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Padres yesterday.

Santana, just 9-7 in his first season with the Mets, left with a 3-1 lead in the eighth. It was the sixth time in 24 starts this season that the bullpen cost him a potential win, and in five of those the collapse came in the ninth inning. He has eight no-decisions, and in seven of those allowed two runs or fewer. Wright’s drive off Heath Bell (6-5), and was his 21st of the season.

The Mets remained a half-game behind second-place Florida, which opens a three-game series at Shea Stadium on Friday night.

New York led 3-1 yesterday when Luis Rodriguez and pinch-hitter Edgar Gonzalez singled off Santana.

Duaner Sanchez came in and hit Scott Hairston with his first pitch, loading the bases. Pedro Feliciano came in and induced pinch-hitter Brian Giles to hit a grounder that Jose Reyes turned into a forceout at the plate. Adrian Gonzalez then singled in a run, with Hairston sliding into third base and holding, and Joe Smith relieved.

Scott Schoeneweis then relieved and allowed Jody Gerut’s one-out homer, which tied it 3-3, but Endy Chavez singled off Bell leading off the bottom half. Two outs later, Wright drove the ball over the left-field wall, sending the Mets streaming onto the field.