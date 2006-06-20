Yankee Bats Fail Johnson As Bombers Drop 3rd Straight

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PHILADELPHIA – Pat Burrell hit a two-run double and Brett Myers outdueled Randy Johnson to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the Yankees 4-2 last night.

Myers (5-3) allowed two runs in 6.2 innings and Aaron Rowand had an RBI double,helping the Phillies even their record at 35–35 with their second straight win after a six-game losing streak.

Johnson (8-6) had his second encouraging outing in a row, and Jason Giambi homered for the struggling Yankees, who have lost three straight and eight of 11.

Myers gave up six hits, and had season highs with 11 strikeouts and six walks. Arthur Rhodes tossed a perfect eighth and Tom Gordon finished against his former team for his 20th save in 21 chances.

Johnson allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. He could miss his next start if he drops his appeal of a five-game suspension for throwing at Cleveland’s Eduardo Perez last week.

Burrell’s two-run double in the fourth inning put the Phillies ahead 2-1. With one out, Shane Victorino reached on an infield single and went to second on second baseman Robinson Cano’s throwing error. Chase Utley walked and Burrell lined a shot into the left-field corner to score both runners.

Rowand’s two-out, RBI double in the sixth made it 3-1.

Phillies second baseman Abraham Nunez kept it at 2-1 with an outstanding defensive play on Johnson’s hard grounder up the middle to end the fifth. With a runner on second, Nunez dove to his right, made the backhanded stop and easily threw out Johnson.

Myers left after walking Alex Rodriguez to load the bases in the seventh. Rheal Cormier came in and Jorge Posada’s infield single drove in a run to cut it to 3-2. Shortstop Jimmy Rollins made a diving play on the one-hopper in the third-base hole to prevent the tying run from scoring.

Cormier then retired Cano on a grounder to end the inning.

The Phillies added an insurance run in the eighth against Kyle Farnsworth. With two outs and the bases loaded, David Bell struck out, but reached on a wild pitch, allowing Rollins to score. Farnsworth, in his first action since back spasms forced him out Friday night, hit Rollins in the back of his helmet with a 95 mph fastball leading off the inning.

Giambi ripped a shot into the second deck in right field for his 19th homer in the fourth inning, giving the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

For the second consecutive start, Johnson looked more like the pitcher who has dominated batters for nearly two decades than the one whose ERA has been stuck above 5.00 most of the season. The 42-year-old left-hander had seven strikeouts and two walks.