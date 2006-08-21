Yankees 8, Red Sox 5, 10 Innings

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BOSTON (AP) – Twenty-eight years after the “Boston Massacre” set the stage for Bucky Dent and yet another Yankees championship, New York is snuffing out the Red Sox once again.

Changing the style _ but not the outcome _ of an epic series that’s propelled them to a 5 1/2-game lead in the AL East, the Yankees beat Boston for the fourth consecutive time on Sunday night, coming back with two homers and five RBIs from Jason Giambi to win 8-5 in 10 innings.

“This could have been the most incredible of them all,” New York manager Joe Torre said. “This ballclub just won’t be denied.”

Giambi led off the 10th with his second homer and Jorge Posada added a two-run shot for the Yankees, who have beaten Boston in the first four games of the five-game series and turned a 3 1/2-game deficit into a 5 1/2-game lead in just one month. A victory on Monday would top the 1978 series known as the “Boston Massacre” _ a four-game September sweep that erased the remnants of Boston’s 14-game lead on the Yankees.

“It’s not fair. Those guys are not playing around,” Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz said. “It’s bad, but things can change. We’ve got five weeks to play and we have time to fix this up.”

After pounding the Red Sox for 39 runs in the first three games, the Yankees sat back against Curt Schilling and pounced on the Boston bullpen. New York trailed 5-3 after seven and 5-4 after eight before sending it into extras when Melky Cabrera doubled to lead off the ninth and scored on Derek Jeter’s two-out flare to right.

Ortiz hit his major league-leading 44th homer in the fourth and doubled off Mariano Rivera (5-5) to lead off the ninth. Boston loaded the bases with one out, but Rivera pitched out of it and then added a scoreless 10th, getting Ortiz to fly out meekly to right to end the game.

Craig Hansen (1-1) gave up three runs and three hits while striking out two for Boston.

“It might have been the greatest four games I played in my career,” Giambi said. “Both teams are going back and forth like prize fighters. It’s like whoever gets the best at bat.”

Schilling stopped the Yankees’ offensive onslaught, overcoming a 57-minute rain delay to last seven innings and leave with a 5-3 lead. But Mike Timlin and Javier Lopez loaded the bases, and by the time Jonathan Papelbon pitched out of it, Giambi had brought the Yankees within one.

Papelbon struck out Robinson Cano and, with the remnants of the sellout crowd standing and cheering, he fanned Posada to end the eighth. The rookie right-hander bounded off the mound, pumping his fist in celebration.

But Cabrera doubled to lead off the ninth and took third on a wild pitch. Bernie Williams, pinch-hitting, struck out, and then former Red Sox center fielder Johnny Damon, who was 9-for-18 in the first three games of the series, struck out on three pitches.

Jeter looped a flare in front of right fielder Gabe Kapler to tie it.

Mike Mussina left because of tightness in his groin after four innings and just 62 pitches with the scored tied 3-3; he is winless in four starts since July 30.