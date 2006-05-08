Yankees Give Torre His 1,000th Win in Pinstripes

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ARLINGTON, Texas – Joe Torre wasn’t figuring on a lengthy tenure when he signed to manage the Yankees before the 1996 season. Now he stands among the managerial giants in Yankee history.

Torre earned his 1,000th win as Yankees manager, with Hideki Matsui hitting a three-run homer in an 8-5 victory over the Texas Rangers yesterday that stretched New York’s winning streak to a season-high five games.

Torre has a 1,000-645 record with the Yankees, trailing only Joe McCarthy (1,460), Casey Stengel (1,149), and Miller Huggins (1,067). Torre has the longest uninterrupted term among Yankees managers since Stengel from 1949-60.

“I think 1,000 wins as a Yankee manager is pretty incredible considering the company you’re in,”Torre said. “A thousand is a lot of wins, especially when you signed a two-year contract back in ’96. The Yankee record book is a special place to be. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be here this long.”

Overall as a manager, Torre is 1,894-1,648, including stints with the Mets, Braves, and Cardinals.

“I’m very proud of him,” Yankees owner George Steinbrenner said through spokesman Howard Ruben stein.”He’s making the right moves. He knows how to lead the team, and he’s shown great leadership.”

Players credit Torre for his even-tempered disposition and ability to handle different personalities.

“Look at the job he’s done,” Bernie Williams said. “He’s done just about everything that needed to be done to get the organization back to where it should be.”

Chien-Ming Wang (2-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings for the Yankees, who took a 7-1 lead and held on.

After Michael Young hit a run-scoring single in the ninth off Mariano Rivera, Mark Teixeira nearly hit a two-run homer, with the ball going just foul in right. Rivera then retired him on a game-ending groundout.

Matsui, the designated hitter for only the second time this season, went 2-for-2 and walked three times as New York completed a three-game sweep, its first at Arlington since 2000 in a series of three or more games.

Jason Giambi walked twice, raising his AL-leading total to 36, and has reached base on 35 of his last 63 plate appearances. No.9 hitter Kelly Stinnett had two hits and two RBI.

New York, which had a five-run inning for the third straight day, improved to 11-0 in day games, the longest streak at the start of a season since the Seattle Mariners won their first 17 in 2003.The Yankees headed home after the game for a three-game series against Boston that starts Tuesday night.

Gary Sheffield’s sore left wrist kept him out of the lineup for the second straight day, and the right fielder said he won’t play again until he’s completely healthy.

Robinson Tejeda (1-1), making his first career start against the Yankees and 15th of his major league career, allowed six runs and six hits in three-plus innings. The Rangers have lost their last eight games against the Yankees.

Williams, starting in right in place of Sheffield, hit an RBI groundout in the second, but Gerald Laird’s run-scoring groundout tied it in the third.

Matsui homered in the fourth following Giambi’s walk, and Alex Rodriguez’s single, and Stinnett’s two-run single chased Tejeda, who faced seven batters in the inning and didn’t retire any.

Johnny Damon hit an RBI grounder in the sixth against C.J. Wilson, but Hank Blalock had a two-run single in the bottom half.

Williams made it 8-3 with an RBI single in the seventh. Tanyon Sturtze loaded the bases in the bottom half on two walks around a wild throw to second on an attempt to get a double play.

“I wanted to wring his neck,” Torre said.