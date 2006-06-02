Yankees Place Sheffield On DL With Bad Wrist

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DETROIT – The Yankees placed outfielder Gary Sheffield on the 15-day disabled list yesterday and All-Star closer Mariano Rivera became the latest ailing player for New York.

Rivera hurt his back early yesterday and the Yankees said he wouldn’t be available for their game against the Tigers. The game last night had yet to be completed when this edition of the New York Sun went to press.

“He had one shoe on, and when he went to put the left shoe on, something spasmed,” Torre said of Rivera. “It’s something new every day.”

Sheffield had been bothered by a wrist injury since an April collision with Toronto’s Shea Hillenbrand, and he aggravated it earlier this week.

Tests showed a torn ligament in the wrist, as well as a tendon that continues to dislocate. He will be placed in a splint and undergo physical therapy.

“Well, that sounds like it might be a while,” Torre, who heard the results along with the press during batting practice, said.

Sheffield missed 16 games in early May with the wrist injury and was on the 15-day disabled list from May 6 to May 23.

Sheffield was replaced on the active roster by outfielder Kevin Thompson. Thompson hit .383 for New York in spring training, and was hitting .288 in 36 games for Triple-A Columbus.

“He’ll get to play some off the bench,” Torre said. “He’s got tools.”

The Yankees also were without captain Derek Jeter for the second straight game. He was ready to play after missing Wednesday’s game with a sore right palm, but Torre decided to give his shortstop another day off.

“If we need him to pinch-hit, he’s alright to do that,” Torre said. “He’s just been in such a great rhythm that I don’t want him to favor something and get knocked out of that.”

Johnny Damon did return to the starting lineup for the first time since Tuesday, wearing special padding on his injured toe.

ANGELS INK ESCOBAR Kelvim Escobar and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $28.5 million, three-year contract extension that runs through 2009.

Escobar, a 30-year-old right-hander, is 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA in 10 starts this season. The pitcher signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Angels on November 24, 2003, after pitching five full seasons and parts of two others with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 11-12 with a 3.93 ERA in 33 starts in 2004, and 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA in seven starts and nine relief appearances last season.

SURGERY FOR MARAOTH Detroit Tigers left-hander Mike Maroth is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery Friday to remove bone chips from his left elbow. The 28-year-old Maroth hadn’t missed a regular-season start until Tuesday.