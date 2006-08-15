Yanks Earn 4-Game Split With Angels

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Randy Johnson pitched seven strong innings and reached another milestone, and Alex Rodriguez hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly that sent the Yankees to a 7–2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels last night.

Derek Jeter hit an early two-run homer and Jorge Posada added a solo shot, helping the AL East-leading Yankees gain a four-game split against a longtime nemesis.

The Big Unit outpitched John Lackey for his 276th win and surpassed 4,500 strikeouts, becoming only the third pitcher to hit the plateau.

After taking a no-hit bid into the seventh during his previous start against the Chicago White Sox, Johnson (13–9) held the Angels scoreless for six innings.

But Chone Figgins hit an RBI single with two outs in the seventh and, running on the pitch, scored from first base on Howie Kendrick’s double that tied it at 2.

The Yankees manufactured the goahead run in the bottom half with two bunts and a sac fly. Johnny Damon got it going with a bloop single, and Jeter followed with a perfectly placed bunt single.

No. 3 batter Bobby Abreu squared around for his first sacrifice bunt since July 1998, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, and Jason Giambi was intentionally walked to load the bases for Rodriguez.

Booed at home much of the season for failing to come through in clutch situations, the two-time MVP lofted a 1–2 pitch deep into the right-field corner.

Vladimir Guerrero caught the ball with his back to the wall, but Damon scored easily and A-Rod received hearty congratulations in the dugout.

Posada homered on Brendan Donnelly’s first pitch in the eighth — his third hit after beginning the night in a career-worst 0-for-25 slump.

Abreu added an RBI infield single against J.C. Romero, Giambi delivered a sacrifice fly and Rodriguez drove in another run with a bad-hop single, making it 7–2.

Kyle Farnsworth worked a perfect eighth and Mariano Rivera closed it out.

Lackey (10–9) lost his third consecutive start, allowing three runs and 11 hits in seven innings.

Johnson gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out five. He fanned Tim Salmon in the fourth for his 4,500th strikeout, becoming only the third pitcher to reach the milestone after Nolan Ryan (5,714) and Roger Clemens (4,552).

Johnson improved to 16–7 in his career against the Angels.

Posada tossed the ball into the dugout to be kept as a souvenir, and the crowd chanted “Randy! Randy!” The Big Unit went right back to work but acknowledged the fans by waving his glove after the inning.

Giambi was thrown out at the plate by rookie center fielder Reggie Willits in the second after running through a stop sign from third base coach Larry Bowa.

Lackey went 2–0 with a 2.53 ERA in two starts against the Yankees last season. .