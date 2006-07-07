Yanks Ride Johnson to Win Over Tribe

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLEVELAND — Jason Giambi and Derek Jeter both drove in three runs and Randy Johnson, ejected in the seventh inning the last time he faced Cleveland, stuck around until the eighth last night, leading the Yankees to a 10–4 victory over the Indians.

Johnson (10–7), who dominated early, allowed three runs and seven hits in 7.2 innings. The five-time Cy Young Award winner picked up his 273rd career win, moving him into a tie for 30th place with Red Ruffing.

In his first start at Jacobs Field since 1998, Johnson walked none and struck out five. He took a 10–1 lead into the eighth before tiring, but improved to 13–4 in his career against the Indians.

On June 14 in the Bronx, Johnson was thrown out in the seventh inning of a 6–1 win for throwing at former Cleveland first baseman Eduardo Perez. The next day, Major League Baseball slapped him with a five-game suspension.

The Yankees split the four-game series,winning the final two after dropping the opener and then losing 19–1 on Tuesday night, matching the second-most lopsided defeat in Yankee history.

Giambi hit a two-run homer in the first off Cliff Lee (8–6) and Jeter had two RBI singles and a sacrifice fly.

Lee lost for the first time in seven starts since May 29,allowing four earned runs and 10 hits in six innings. He was hurt by Cleveland’s defense, which had two errors and has allowed 10 unearned runs in the past three games.

For the first four innings, Johnson, who pitched a perfect game on May 18, 2004, for Arizona, looked like he might flirt with another. With the setting sun casting a shadow across the back of the mound, the 42-year-old lefty easily retired Cleveland’s first 12 hitters. He struck out four, got two outs on comebackers, and didn’t allow the Indians to get good wood on anything.

Johnson, who has had an erratic season, struck out Travis Hafner his first time up, but leading off the fifth, Cleveland’s DH dropped a 2–2 pitch into left field for the Indians’ first hit.

Johnson got a double play to get out of the inning, and then retired five straight before Michaels connected on a 3–2 pitch for his sixth homer with one out in the seventh.

In the fourth, Jeter doubled and Giambi, who grounded into a double play his first time up, followed with his 26th homer. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Giambi, who had three homers in the series, is the fourth Yankees player since 1961 to hit 25 homers in New York’s first 81 games.

***

METS 7, PIRATES 5 Cliff Floyd and David Wright each drove in two runs and Steve Trachsel allowed seven hits, working into the seventh inning of the Mets’ 7–5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates last night.

Floyd doubled in two runs off Pirates rookie starter Tom Gorzelanny (0–1) in the second inning. Wright hit his 19th homer, a two-run shot, in the fifth.

Trachsel (8–4) allowed three runs, walked four, and struck out four in 6.1 innings. Billy Wagner allowed an unearned run the ninth for his 17th save in 21 opportunities.

Before the game,Pedro Martinez was placed on the disabled list due to pain in his right hip. Martinez missed his scheduled start on Monday and can now rest through the All-Star break.

“This is the perfect time to do this,” Martinez said.

Martinez was chosen for the NL All-Star team but won’t take part in next week’s festivities in Pittsburgh, general manager Omar Minaya said. The move is retroactive to June 29, the day after the right-hander’s last start.

Martinez revealed last week that he recently received a cortisone injection in his ailing hip. He felt similar discomfort last season, his first with the Mets, and aggravated the injury when he slipped in the bathroom and fell on his hip while changing his shirt during a series in Florida in May.

Gorzelanny allowed a run without a hit in the third. Jose Reyes walked, stole second, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on Carlos Delgado’s infield out.

Gorzelanny hit Floyd with a pitch to lead off the fourth and then issued a one-out walk to Eli Marrero. Both runners advanced on Trachsel’s sacrifice before Reyes singled to center to score both and make it 5–0.

Both teams scored two runs in the fifth with the Pirates getting an RBI single from Jason Bay and an RBI double from Joe Randa. Wright homered in the bottom of the inning off reliever Jonah Bayliss after Delgado walked.