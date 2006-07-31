Yanks Top D-Rays As Reinforcements Head for the Bronx

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Johnny Damon showed off his power with a pair of upper-deck homers and the Yankees got another big bat to play beside him in the outfield.

Damon’s two homers backed seven airtight innings by Mike Mussina, who won his fifth straight decision in the Yankees’ 4–2 win over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays yesterday.

Immediately after the game, the Yankees acquired All-Star right fielder Bobby Abreu and pitcher Cory Lidle from Philadelphia for four minor league prospects — including 2005 first-round draft pick C.J. Henry.

“I think we are going to be a better team on Tuesday,” Damon said anticipating the arrival of his new teammates.”I think it’s a great move for us.”

Damon took care of the offense yesterday. He hit his 12th homer off James Shields (4–5) in the fifth inning to give New York a 3–2 lead before connecting again in the seventh. It was his 10th career multihomer game and second this season.

“It’s kind of funny,” Damon said. “I haven’t hit any home runs in a long while. I haven’t even been hitting homers in batting practice.”

The two long drives came as no surprise to Yankees manager Joe Torre.

“Johnny has that kind of power,” Torre said. “I’ve experienced it sitting in the same seat, but unfortunately he had a different uniform on then.”

That would be 2004 when Damon’s grand slam in Game 7 helped the Boston Red Sox finish off the Yankees in the ALCS and reach the World Series. Now Damon is trying to catch his old team.

Mussina (13–3) played his part against Tampa Bay, allowing just five hits. He struck out eight, walked two and has not lost since June 15.

Devil Rays manager Joe Maddon was impressed.

“He’s been pitching well all year,” Maddon said. “His velocity is up.When you combine that with his competitive nature it makes it tough. He pitches up with his fastball as well as anybody.”

The win was the 237th of Mussina’s career, passing Whitey Ford and tying Clark Griffith and Waite Hoyt for 55th place on the career list.

Mussina was excited about the acquisition of Lidle.

“He is a veteran pitcher who throws strikes and gets groundballs,” Mussina said. “I think he’ll be a solid pitcher for us.”

Kyle Farnsworth pitched a scoreless eighth and Mariano Rivera worked the ninth for his 26th save in 28 chances as the Yankees bounced back after Tampa Bay’s 19–6 win Saturday.

Shields yielded four runs and eight hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked one.

The Yankees got to Shields in the third inning for two runs.Miguel Cairo singled with one out and moved to second on a single by Damon. Derek Jeter followed with a two-run double to right-center.

Jeter took third on the relay throw and Shields intentionally walked Jason Giambi.He escaped further damage by fanning Alex Rodriguez and getting Jorge Posada to ground into a fielder’s choice.