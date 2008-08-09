Zagunis Leads American Sweep in Women’s Saber

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — Mariel Zagunis won the first American gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, leading an American sweep Saturday in women’s saber fencing.

Ms. Zagunis, the 2004 saber champion, took the gold with a 15-8 victory over Sada Jacobson, who took the silver. Becca Ward took the bronze.

When Ms. Zagunis won four years ago, she was the first American in a century to win a fencing gold. Now, it’s becoming commonplace in this event. America will also be favored to win the team competition in women’s saber.

Before the fencing medals were awarded, the Americans had been shut out of Olympic medals completely, trailing the likes of Cuba, North Korea, Taiwan, and Uzbekistan in the overall standings. Now, America is the only country with three medals.

Ms. Jacobson, of Dunwoody, Ga., won the bronze in 2004. She was the top seed in this year’s competition but couldn’t overcome Ms. Zagunis in the final. Ms. Zagunis, of Beaverton, Ore., led throughout the gold medal bout — her most lopsided win of the tournament.

Ms. Zagunis and Ms. Ward, members of the same Oregon fencing club, met in the semifinals. Ms. Zagunis prevailed 15-11, and Ms. Ward left the competition area in tears.

“That was probably the hardest bout I’ve ever fenced in my career,” Ms. Zagunis said.

Ms. Ward still looked shaken when she came out for the bronze medal match, and she fell behind 6-1 to Russia’s Sofiya Velikaya. But the 18-year-old from Portland, Ore., rallied for a dramatic 15-14 victory that ensured an American sweep.