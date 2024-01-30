The New York Sun

Join
Politics

‘Squad’ Member Cori Bush Under Investigation by Prosecutors for Misuse of Government Funds: Report

Ms. Bush represents St. Louis in the House.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Communications Workers of America
Cori Bush, center, joins Maximus Federal Call Center workers at a protest calling on the Biden Administration for higher wages and good federal jobs outside the Department of Health and Human Services. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Communications Workers of America
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

Congresswoman Cori Bush, a member of the so-called ‘Squad’ of far-left legislators in the House, is under investigation by the Department of Justice for allegedly misusing government funds. The intrigue began when the House Reading Clerk read a subpoena into the record on Monday afternoon. 

Punchbowl News is reporting that Ms. Bush, a Democratic representative from St. Louis, is being investigated for her alleged abuse of the Member Representation Allowance, which is a fund used by members of the House to conduct official business either in Washington or in their home districts. 

The House Administration Committee states that the allowance can only be used for “ordinary and necessary expenses incurred by the Member or the Member’s employees within the United States, its territories, and possessions in support of the conduct of the Member’s official and representational duties to the district from which elected.” Funds cannot, the committee states, “be used to pay for any expenses related to activities or events that are primarily social in nature, personal expenses, campaign or political expenses, or House committee expenses.”

On Monday, the House Reading Clerk, Susan Cole, read into the record a subpoena notification from the DOJ. “This is to notify … that the office of the sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice,” she said. 

The Congressional Institute explains that the members’ allowance is largely determined by “the number of residential addresses within a district, [the district’s] distance from Washington, and the price to rent office space in the district. … If a district is far from DC, has many inhabitants or has expensive real estate, there will be a larger budget than a rural district close to Washington.”

MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use