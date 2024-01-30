‘Squad’ Member Cori Bush Under Investigation by Prosecutors for Misuse of Government Funds: Report

Congresswoman Cori Bush, a member of the so-called ‘Squad’ of far-left legislators in the House, is under investigation by the Department of Justice for allegedly misusing government funds. The intrigue began when the House Reading Clerk read a subpoena into the record on Monday afternoon.

Punchbowl News is reporting that Ms. Bush, a Democratic representative from St. Louis, is being investigated for her alleged abuse of the Member Representation Allowance, which is a fund used by members of the House to conduct official business either in Washington or in their home districts.

The House Administration Committee states that the allowance can only be used for “ordinary and necessary expenses incurred by the Member or the Member’s employees within the United States, its territories, and possessions in support of the conduct of the Member’s official and representational duties to the district from which elected.” Funds cannot, the committee states, “be used to pay for any expenses related to activities or events that are primarily social in nature, personal expenses, campaign or political expenses, or House committee expenses.”

On Monday, the House Reading Clerk, Susan Cole, read into the record a subpoena notification from the DOJ. “This is to notify … that the office of the sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice,” she said.

The Congressional Institute explains that the members’ allowance is largely determined by “the number of residential addresses within a district, [the district’s] distance from Washington, and the price to rent office space in the district. … If a district is far from DC, has many inhabitants or has expensive real estate, there will be a larger budget than a rural district close to Washington.”