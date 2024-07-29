The New York Sun

Star Olympian Who Refused To Shake Hands With Israeli Rival Gets Instant Karma

In a match against Japan’s Hifumi Abe, Tajikistan’s Nurali Emomali suffers a severe injury to his left arm while attempting to break his fall.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Nurali Emomali of Team Tajikistan is helped off the mat by medical staff after suffering an injury in a match against Hifumi Abe of Team Japan at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 28. Michael Reaves/Getty Images
At the Paris Olympics, a judo competitor from Tajikistan experienced an unfortunate injury shortly after refusing to shake hands with his Israeli opponent.

Baruch Shmailov of Israel faced Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan in a match on Sunday. Following his victory, Mr. Emomali walked off the mat without the customary handshake, a gesture of sportsmanship in judo. Reports indicated that he also shouted “Allah Akbar” during the incident, the Daily Mail reports.

Earlier in the competition, Morocco’s Abderrahmane Boushita similarly chose not to shake hands with Mr. Shmailov.

Later, in a match against Japan’s Hifumi Abe, Mr. Emomali suffered a severe injury to his left arm while attempting to break his fall. The injury appeared to be a dislocated shoulder, leaving him in tears on the mat.

The incident drew significant attention on social media, where many noted the swift consequences of his earlier actions. Despite protests and tensions surrounding Israeli athletes’ participation in the Games, the International Olympic Committee and the French government have reiterated their support for Israel’s right to compete.

JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

