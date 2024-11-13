Stefanik’s Appointment To UN Ambassador Triggers Early Speculation About Who Will Replace Her in the House

While Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has not yet been confirmed by the Senate, speculation is already swirling about who might run to replace her.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik just won re-election to a sixth term in the House, but she could soon be headed to the United Nations after President Trump announced her appointment.

If Ms. Stefanik is confirmed by the Senate as the American ambassador to the UN, it will trigger a special election to fill her seat, which has been held by Republicans since 2014.

The official process to replace her would begin after she resigns from the House following potential approval by the Senate.

An election law attorney, Joe Burns, told Spectrum News 1 that after a House member resigns, Governor Hochul has 10 days to determine the date for the special election, which must be held within 80 days. There will not be a traditional primary. Instead, the parties’ county committees will choose the nominees.

Once the special election is declared, the parties will have 10 days to nominate their candidates formally.

While nothing is officially in motion yet, the race to fill her seat is garnering a lot of attention due to the likely razor-thin majority Republicans will have in the House. Several names have already been circulated as potential nominees for her seat in the 21st Congressional District.

A state senator, Dan Stec, is seen as a potential candidate. Mr. Stec’s district largely mirrors the geographic area of Ms. Stefanik’s House district.

Another potential candidate is Assemblymember Chris Tague, whose district overlaps with the southern part of the 21st district.

Mr. Tague told The Sun in a statement, “I am incredibly proud of our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on her nomination to serve as U.N. Ambassador by President-elect Donald Trump. This is a well-deserved recognition of her leadership and dedication, and it’s a proud moment for the North Country, all of New York and our Nation.”

“It is an honor my name is mentioned among those to replace the congresswoman. I’m seriously considering running. At this time, I am evaluating and putting things in order to be ready once Congresswoman Stefanik is confirmed. For now, we’ll allow the process to play out,” he added.

Congressman Marc Molinaro, who is projected to lose his bid for re-election in the 19th Congressional District, has also been listed as a potential candidate to replace Ms. Stefanik.

Additionally, the Rennsaelar County executive, Steve McGlaughlin, is seen as someone who might be named to run to fill a vacancy that would be left if Ms. Stefanik is confirmed.

Mr. McGlaughlin garnered attention during the Covid pandemic for telling businesses they could reopen despite state restrictions. He was charged with allegedly using campaign funds to pay off a personal debt, but he was acquitted in 2023. However, Rensselaer County is not in the 21st district.

For the Democrats, the candidate who lost to Ms. Stefanik on November 5, Paula Collins, has signaled she would be interested in running for the special election, according to Spectrum.

Ms. Stefanik defeated Ms. Collins in the 2024 election by a margin of more than 82,000 votes.