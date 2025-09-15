Stephen Miller Promises ‘Righteous Anger’ Will Be Channeled To ‘Uproot and Dismantle’ Left-Wing Groups Following Kirk Assassination

‘We will do it in Charlie’s name,’ the White House deputy chief of staff and homeland security advisor says.

President Trump’s deputy chief of staff and homeland security advisor, Stephen Miller, says the administration will be cracking down on left-wing non-governmental organizations, which he describes as a “vast domestic terror movement.” Following the assassintion of Charlie Kirk last week, the president has promised to go after those liberal groups and their backers which he believes contributed to Kirk’s murder.

The governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, said on Sunday that the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was a leftist. He also said law enforcement is looking into Mr. Robinson’s motivations and how it may relate to the fact that he allegedly had a romantic partner who identifies as transgender.

Vice President Vance hosted Kirk’s radio show, which is also broadcast live online, as a tribute to his friend of many years. Mr. Miller joined the program for a brief interview with the vice president, during which the top White House aide says the administration was working on a plan to “identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy” liberal NGO “networks.”

“There’s incredible anger, and the thing about anger is that unfocused anger or blind rage is not a productive emotion,” Mr. Miller proclaimed. “But focused anger, righteous anger directed for a just cause is one of the most important agents of change in human history.”

“Charlie showed that. Amen,” Mr. Vance responded.

“We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks,” Mr. Miller added.

Some actions which the administration will consider hostile acts include anyone involving themselves with “organized doxxing campaigns; the organized riots; the organized street violence; the organized campaigns of dehumanization [and] vilification; posting people’s addresses[ and] combining that will messaging designed to trigger and incite violence.

Mr. Miller declared that there are “actual organized cells that carry out and facilitate the violence.”

“It is a vast, domestic terror movement,” he said on the show.

Mr. Vance and Kirk were especially close. The vice president traveled to Utah to shepherd Kirk’s body home to Arizona following the assassination last week. During the radio show on Monday, Mr. Vance said that he has learned in recent days just how hard Kirk was pushing Mr. Trump to choose the then-senator from Ohio as his running mate for the 2024 general election.

Mr. Miller said on the radio show Monday that critical elements of the administration will be mobilized to go after left-wing non-profit and NGO networks.

“With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department[s] of Justice [and] Homeland Security, and throughout this government, to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks and make American safe again,” Mr. Miller told Mr. Vance. “It will happen and we will do it in Charlie’s name.”

Mr. Miller says the idea to go after these organizations is not just his own, or something that was formulated following Kirk’s death. He says it was Kirk’s idea, and he communicated it to the White House in his final message to Mr. Miller.

“The last message that Charlie sent me was — I think it was just the day before we lost him — which is that we need to have an organized strategy to go after the left-wing organizations that are promoting violence in this country,” he said. “I will write those words onto my heart.”

The president himself has talked about his belief that far-left political groups ought to be defunded or shut down in some way. During a recent interview, Mr. Trump went so far as to say that billionaire George Soros — who for years has donated to liberal candidates and left-wing causes all over the country — should be criminally charged.

“We’re going to look into Soros, because I think it’s a RICO case against him and other people,” Mr. Trump told “Fox and Friends” on Friday. “This is real agitation.”