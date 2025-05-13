The New York Sun

Steve Witkoff Gifts Freed Hostage Star of David Necklace Belonging to His Late Son

The gesture ‘moved Edan’s family to tears,’ according to Israel’s Channel 12.

Via the Alexanders
Steve Witkoff offered a touching departing gift to newly freed American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander. Via the Alexanders
President Trump’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, offered a touching departing gift to the newly freed American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander, in a gesture that “moved Edan’s family to tears,” Israel’s Channel 12 reports

Mr. Witkoff, who helped facilitate the 21-year-old’s recent release from Hamas captivity, gifted Mr. Alexander a Star of David necklace that previously belonged to his late son, Andrew, who died at age 22. 

“You would be doing a great honor to my son if you keep wearing this,” Mr. Witkoff reportedly told Mr. Alexander on Tuesday as he placed the necklace around his neck. The Mideast envoy had worn the necklace ever since his son’s overdose in 2011. 

One of Mr. Witkoff’s living sons, Alex, expressed his approval of his father’s gift, taking to X to share that his late brother “would be proud to see Idan Alexander wearing his necklace.” He praised Mr. Alexander for being “a true warrior,” and described the necklace as “a powerful reminder of his strength, survival, and pride in his Jewish heritage.” 

Mr. Alexander, who grew up in New Jersey before moving to Israel to serve in the military, is the last living American hostage to be freed from Hamas. His release was brokered by America in a deal with Hamas that was only made known to Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday. Fifty-eight hostages — at least 20 of whom are still alive — remain in Gaza. 

Mr. Witkoff offered Mr. Alexander the personal gift while visiting him at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Hospital on Tuesday morning. As the day went on, Mr. Alexander began to share harrowing details of his conditions in captivity, including how he was held in a cage for long periods of time, deprived of food, and subject to severe beatings. 

“I was honored to meet Edan Alexander today and welcome him home,” Mr. Witkoff shared on X. “After months in captivity, the world is inspired by his courage and resilience. His return gives hope to so many. We also had the opportunity to speak with  @POTUS, whose leadership made this possible. We remain committed to bringing every last hostage home.”

Ms. Zhukovsky studied economics and government at Dartmouth College.

