Stop Buying Russian Oil and Stop the Iran Nuclear Deal

Russia is Iran’s big backer in the Mideast, so by making this deal we’d be rewarding the Russians for all their good behavior on the world stage, wouldn’t we?

Why is America buying Russian energy? When we do buy their oil, it’s at elevated prices — today’s trading has West Texas at $115 and Brent at $118 — and we just end up larding Vladimir Putin’s war machine with greater profits.

Of course, President Biden’s jihad against fossil fuels over the past year has cut supply and raised prices, again benefiting Mr. Putin. In national security terms, Mr. Biden has managed to disempower American energy and re-empower Mr. Putin’s energy sector.

While the Russian gets this, Mr. Biden and his far-left radical greenies have never understood the security importance of oil. They just don’t get it. As in so many cases, though, it looks like ordinary Americans do get it.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll of 831 adults shows 80 percent believe America should stop buying Russian oil and gas. Save America. Listen to Ordinary Americans. They are smarter than the White House.

Meanwhile, I’m gonna bet that Americans, in their wisdom, do not want this country to purchase oil from Iran. Yet, during this Putin-Ukraine crisis that’s been all over the front pages, American diplomats almost in the dead of night are negotiating a new Iranian nuclear deal.

Iran negotiators are saying a new nuclear deal with America is done. The Russians are saying it’s 24-48 hours away. European diplomats suggest a done deal within the next few days.

Russia is Iran’s big backer in the Mideast, so by making this deal we’d be rewarding the Russians for all their good behavior on the world stage, wouldn’t we? This has to be one of the absolute dumbest national security mistakes in history.

President Trump killed the deal a couple years ago because Iran was lying and cheating like it always does. In fact, the Trump-Pence administration rightfully blew up Iran’s top terrorist, Qasem Soleimani.

Now, the Biden crowd is back at it with Iran. I’m betting that the fine and delicate hand of the climate tsar, John Kerry — who, as you may recall, was secretary of state under President Obama and negotiated the first Iran nuclear deal that was repeatedly broken by the mullahs — is back at it.

The U.N. is reporting that Iran has 33.2 kilograms of 60 percent enriched materials as of February 19, the most ever recorded. Experts say when you get to 40 kilograms, you’ve got your nuclear bomb.

It is also reported that America will transfer roughly $11 billion from overseas accounts to Iran for the release of four American hostages, and that a variety of economic sanctions put in place by the Trump administration will be lifted — and of course that means the Iranian oil will begin flowing.

Besides terrorism, Iran’s only export, as far as I can tell, is oil. It’s a rogue state that hates America, hates Israel, and hates the Abraham Accords that were negotiated by the Trump administration.

Essentially, Messrs. Biden and Kerry and whoever else is engaged will be choosing Iran over the Abraham Accords and our greatest ally in the world, Israel. It’s a complete reversal of Trump policies.

Although this would be a terrible idea any time, it’s an especially terrible idea right now because of the diplomatic engagement and security rewards for Vladimir Putin in the Middle East. This is immensely harmful to American interests and the interests of freedom and democracy everywhere. Iran, by the way, is not really a theocracy. It’s a marxist military state run by thugs and killers.

So, finally, let me get this right: The labor secretary tells us this morning that domestic oil and gas drilling is off the table, but Mr. Biden’s national security people are putting Iranian oil back on the table.

Save America. Please, cavalry, come as soon as you can.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.