Struggling DeSantis Drops Further in Head-to-Head Polling Against Trump

As DeSantis posts some of his weakest head-to-head polling numbers against Trump, a new survey suggests some of his pitches for why he’s a better candidate might be slipping away.

As Governor DeSantis’s campaign hits reset, the governor is at a low point in his head-to-head matchup against President Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nod.

Mr. DeSantis, long seen as the Republican candidate best positioned to displace Mr. Trump as the GOP frontrunner, is posting more unfavorable numbers in the latest Premise survey.

In the larger GOP field, a Premise poll found that Mr. Trump leads Mr. DeSantis 58 percent to 17 percent among registered voters.

Vice President Pence was in third place at 7 percent, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Scott polling at 5 percent and 2 percent.

In the head-to-head matchup against Mr. Trump, Mr. DeSantis trails 27 percent to 64 percent, showing a steep decline in the polls — even from just a month ago.

In late June, a Florida Atlantic University Political Communication and Public Opinion Research Lab poll conducted with a Main Street Research survey found Mr. DeSantis enjoyed 37 percent support against Mr. Trump’s 54 percent support in a one-on-one matchup. Shortly after Mr. DeSantis launched his campaign on May 24, a Big Village poll found that he enjoyed 37 percent support, compared to Mr. Trump’s 63 percent support.

Mr. DeSantis’s unfavorable polling numbers come as his campaign is attempting a reset, firing about a third of his campaign staff — including a longtime aide and speechwriter who had reportedly secretly made a video using a symbol that has been linked to white supremacists — and sending out a new slate of talking points to highlight.

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” Mr. DeSantis’s campaign manager, Generra Peck, said.

During a speech at New Hampshire, Mr. DeSantis also indicated that he would be rolling out a new economic plan to focus on going forward, which he dubbed the “Declaration of Economic Independence.”

According to the campaign, the focus will be on “strategically decoupling the American economy from China and the globalist elites that have been wreaking havoc on the American Dream.”

A new set of polls has also shown that some of Mr. DeSantis’s arguments for why he would be a better candidate than Mr. Trump may also be slipping away.

An American Greatness and National Research Inc. Poll found that Mr. Trump leads Mr. DeSantis in polling on four questions that could be central to a pitch regarding why he is the stronger candidate.

In terms of who respondents thought would be the “best candidate to improve our economy,” Mr. Trump led Mr. DeSantis 63 percent to 13 percent. On the question of who is the “strongest to oppose far-left progressives,” Mr. Trump leads Mr. DeSantis 47 percent to 22 percent.

Respondents also reported feeling that Mr. Trump cares more about “people like me” than Mr. DeSantis does, 41 percent to 17 percent, and that Mr. Trump has the “best chance of beating Joe Biden,” 38 percent to 29 percent.