Struggling to Get on Ballots, RFK Jr. Teases Running on a Libertarian Party Ticket

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering running for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination. He previously sought the Democratic Party nomination before changing his candidacy to a third party independent run, where he has run into problems with ballot access.

“That’s something that we’re looking at,” he tells CNN’s Michael Smerconish. “We have a really good relationship with the Libertarian Party. I am going to be speaking at the California Libertarian Party convention. … We’re talking about me speaking in New York” at the Libertarian convention.

Mr. Kennedy is only on the ballot as a third party candidate in Utah, where the likely Republican nominee, President Trump, will almost assuredly win in November. He is making progress toward getting his name on the ballot in more than a dozen other states.

Guaranteeing a position on the ballot as an independent candidate in the general election is always difficult. The Libertarian Party would afford Mr. Kennedy with a nationally recognized political party that has already been granted ballot access in all 50 states.

The chairwoman of the Libertarian Party, Angela McArdle, told Mr. Smerconish last year that she is open to Mr. Kennedy leading her party in the general election.

“We’ve had a lot of good conversations and we’re on good terms,” she said of Mr. Kennedy. “Libertarians really admire the strong position he took against [vaccine] mandates and lockdowns, and so we’re going to stay on friendly terms and see what happens.”

Mr. Kennedy said he is “talking regularly” with the party and its local chapters.

The dynasty’s scion failed to catch fire after announcing he would challenge President Biden for the Democratic nomination, and quickly shot up in the polls after announcing his independent bid. Despite strong national polls that put him in the double-digits, he is nowhere near a polling lead that could produce an electoral college victory.

The vast majority of Americans do not want a rematch between Messrs. Trump and Biden, and nearly 40 percent are open to considering a third party alternative to the two presidents. Across the ideological spectrum, those candidates are jumping in the race, including Green Party candidate Jill Stein and left-wing independent candidate Cornel West. Senator Manchin has also said he is considering a 2024 run on the No Labels party line, though he has yet to make a decision.