… And What’s New in Beauty, Too

Despite some women’s fondness for beauty products of yesteryear, it was innovation, not nostalgia, that was celebrated at the 2006 CEW Beauty Insider’s Choice Awards on Friday.

More than 1,300 people gathered for the luncheon at the Waldorf-Astoria, which was hosted by Cosmetic Executive Women, a non-profit trade organization made up of more than 4,000 beauty industry professionals.

The group’s membership reviewed nearly 500 products for consideration in 33 different categories, with names like “Eye Product Under $12” and “Moisturizer $20 and Over.” (Mass and prestige products are categorized based on their price points.) The CEW’s Board of Governors then voted on the winners from 168 finalists. “It’s the only [award] where the people involved are selecting the winners,” the president of CEW, Carlotta Jacobson, said. “They’re the best judges of what’s new and innovative.”

The awards recognize what members deem to be the most innovative product in each category. Innovation can include everything from a product’s formulation to its packaging. The awards don’t specifically use the term “best,” but when a product wins, “everyone will still say it’s the best in beauty,” Ms. Jacobson said. “It’s easier and faster to understand.”

The awards, which began 13 years ago, have evolved with the times and the trends in the industry. This year, new categories included Men’s Skincare (last year’s awards included a less specific “Men’s Grooming” category), and the Anti-Aging and Lip Treatment categories.

Several companies won multiple awards. Olay won for its Regenerist Continuous Night Recovery product (Anti-Aging Under $20); its Total Effects Anti-Aging Anti-Blemish Moisturizer (Acne Treatment $10 and Over); and its Regenerist Thermal Skin Polisher (Peel & Mask Under $25).

Shiseido won for its Benefiance Retinol Treatment Eye Mask (Eye Treatment $20 and Over), its Hydro-Powder Eye Shadow (Eye Product $12 and Over), and its Accentuating Color Stick (Face Product $15 and Over).

Innovation by smaller, independent beauty companies was also honored: MD Skincare received the third annual Enterprising Beauty Award.