Aviators and Wayfarers Take to the Street

PIA CATTON
Trends can peak and valley in ways that surprise the entire fashion industry. This summer’s most notable disparity was between editorial coverage of sunglasses and the actual trend on the street. While fashion magazines (and certain newspapers) featured spreads with all manner of large plastic frames, New Yorkers seemed to favor lighter, metal styles, such as aviators, this summer. That’s not to say that plastic frames are out. With so many high-profile fans of Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer — including model Agyness Deyn, who has been photographed wearing the style in a variety of colors — the classic is poised to replace oversized plastic frames that mask the face.

