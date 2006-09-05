Black: The New Pink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Put away those little bottles of candy-colored or muted pink nail enamel. Deep, dramatic polish is all the rage this season.

Not since Chanel unveiled its eggplant-colored polish, Vamp, in 1994, has a dark manicure been so trendy.

Even black is back, as the folks at Chanel will attest. Since its $18, limited-edition “Black Satin” polish was introduced this summer, the color has been sold out at many major department stores — compelling fashionistas to spend nearly $50 a bottle on eBay auctions.

For those not in the market for a $50 bottle of nail polish, Wet n’ Wild’s “Black Cream” and Sinful Colors’s “Black on Black” retail for less than $2, while perennial nail salon-favorite, Essie, sells its “Licorice” polish for about $7.

To ensure that black polish looks glam — not Goth — choose light-reflecting gold and gemstone accessories, and keep nails short, a New York-based makeup artist, Jessica Liebeskind, said.

Though black polish is what trendsetters are wearing, the average style-conscious consumer to may feel more comfortable with creamy brown or deep red nail enamel, Ms. Liebeskind said. “It’s all about the whole return of elegance, and about being bold,” she said. “It’s a great way to look luxe without spending a lot of money.”