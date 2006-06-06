The New York Sun

Cooler in the Shade

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Cooler in the Shade
When Cary Grant wore a pair of dark sunglasses in “North by Northwest,” a ticket seller asked him, “What’s wrong with your eyes?” But one need not be on the lam to wear shaded spectacles. In fact, sunglasses are bigger – literally – than ever, thanks in part to young starlets photographed wearing enormous shades.

“This season is all about oversized, bug-eyed glasses that are bigger than your face,” the co-founder of the fashion Web site topbutton.com, Dianna Feldman, said. “Everything that is small is just not in.”

Least fashionable are minuscule circle frames, she says. “Unless you’re Elton John.”

Prices have also become more extravagant, reaching triple and quadruple digits, as accouterments have come to include Swarovski crystals and 14K gold accents.

With no shortage of stylish selections in sight, it might be tempting to wear a pair even when the sun is in hiding. If someone asks, “What’s wrong with your eyes?” respond with Cary Grant’s comeback: “They’re sensitive to questions.”

