Cooler in the Shade

When Cary Grant wore a pair of dark sunglasses in “North by Northwest,” a ticket seller asked him, “What’s wrong with your eyes?” But one need not be on the lam to wear shaded spectacles. In fact, sunglasses are bigger – literally – than ever, thanks in part to young starlets photographed wearing enormous shades.

“This season is all about oversized, bug-eyed glasses that are bigger than your face,” the co-founder of the fashion Web site topbutton.com, Dianna Feldman, said. “Everything that is small is just not in.”

Least fashionable are minuscule circle frames, she says. “Unless you’re Elton John.”

Prices have also become more extravagant, reaching triple and quadruple digits, as accouterments have come to include Swarovski crystals and 14K gold accents.

With no shortage of stylish selections in sight, it might be tempting to wear a pair even when the sun is in hiding. If someone asks, “What’s wrong with your eyes?” respond with Cary Grant’s comeback: “They’re sensitive to questions.”