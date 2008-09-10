Fashion Ticker: Dennis Basso

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MANHATTAN TRANSFER American and European resorts inspired Dennis Basso’s first full ready-to-wear collection for spring 2009, the designer told The New York Sun a week before his show at Bryant Park. But the collection he sent down the runway yesterday possessed an edge and energy particular to Manhattan. What else to make of a taupe alligator jacket with short sleeves and a fitted waist, or a gray Russian broadtail jacket with lace inserts? The same could be said of the beautifully tailored black tanks, blouses, pants, and dresses. Even the pieces that looked resort-ready, including flouncy dresses in lime silk mousseline and long fitted ones in a pink and lavender batik print, would work for a jaunt up Madison Avenue or through the meatpacking district. Of course, the versatility of the looks presented on the runway, as well as their general polish, were simply the mark of a professional who knows well his upscale, sophisticated clients. And to judge by the spring show, his clients are getting younger: A sleeveless, short bolero worn over a gown on the runway would sure look good with a pair of jeans.