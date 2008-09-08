Fashion Ticker: Jason Wu and Erin Fetherston

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Jason Wu showed a demure spring 2009 collection that, true to his word, was “young, chic, and put together.” Inspired by a trip to Tokyo, Mr. Wu created flowing silhouettes cinched to make a woman look like a woman. A tulle ivory tank embellished with French knots and Swarovski crystals incorporated a scoop back. Silks and chiffons were on prominent display on everything from faille coats to pleated dresses. Also notable was Mr. Wu’s work with tweeds, not just in coats and blazers, but skinny belts and even a dress with a draped collar. Toward the end of the show, bursts of fuchsia and violet gave way to black, white, and Kelly green as Mr. Wu transitioned into evening wear. The last model marched down the runway as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” played.

Erin Fetherston went fun and flirty for her collection, which she titled “East of the Sun and West of the Moon.” The tone was set with the first trio of outfits, which incorporated sequins, wide-leg flare pants, and a bouclé slit-front skirt, all in sunburst blue and yellow hues. A metallic linen trench coat in blush was a new take on a classic piece. Ms. Fetherston nailed the one-shoulder look, but went too far with her cloudlike creations of dresses and skirts.