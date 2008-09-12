The New York Sun

Fashion Ticker: Marchesa

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

At the Chelsea Art Museum on Wednesday, Marchesa delivered a collection with allusions to ancient Chinese aesthetics. The presentation included 10 installations that celebrated dynasties past. Mandarin collars adorned stunners such as a gold, embroidered, thigh-length dress with beaded detail. Yet the collection turned decidedly toward the West with a black glass organza embroidered dress with a gold bird on the shoulder, reminiscent of ancient Rome. Dramatic patterns of black and gold, black and white, and gold and white were brushed with lace in perfect romantic detail. Flowers and feathers added to the feminine silhouettes that we expect from designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig. Only at the end did bursts of lilac, pink, and pistachio arrive in flirtier pieces, such as a strapless pistachio gown with a layered fringe skirt. — Laura Sinberg

