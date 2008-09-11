Fashion Ticker: Max Azria, Malo

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Max Azria’s namesake collection was full of sexy draping. Dresses hung from one shoulder and fell over or under the mesh belts as if they — not the designer — had decided which way to go. Harem pants were present, as were supple leather jackets that lent an air of polish. The backs of several dresses were open, either in full or in dramatic, diagonal slits. Flat knits had form-fitting cuts; few beige cotton sweaters ever looked so attractive. Several hemlines and necklines were asymmetrical, but one dress kept to a more traditional shape: An ink-blue gown in silk georgette had three-quarter sleeves and a hem that swept the floor with beautiful strokes.

Designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua has joined the Italian label Malo, which was known for its knitwear and sweaters. Mr. Dell’Acqua introduced a sense of finery and sparkle with an inspiration rooted in the idea of suspension. Dresses were crafted from squares of fabric held together with sheer strips that exposed the body. Heavy sequins decoration on some panels added glitz for evening. Perhaps in keeping with the company’s history, the outerwear hit a solid note: A green coat in a crinkled fabric had a square panel of sparkles, and a nylon anorak added a sporty edge. All the delicate fabric was a departure from the heavy, sculptural knits that Malo has served up in the past.