Fashion Ticker: Milly

Hippie-inspired looks dominated the Milly spring/summer 2009 collection on Wednesday. Tie-dye prints, slouchy caftans, and headbands worn around the forehead played up the 1970s mood. Models walked through an archway erected under the Promenade that evoked — somewhat oddly — the architecture of a Middle Eastern mosque. A palette of lavender, brown, and olive green was manifested in swirling patterns on loosely cut silk chiffon dresses. The label’s designer, Michelle Smith, accessorized by pairing funky tasseled necklaces with nearly every look, while straw bags and some in patchwork leather were slung across the hip. Numerous variations on the caftan were cinched at the waist with brown belts that kept the ensembles from looking like oversize bags. Show highlights included a variety of military-style jackets. Also a hit was a lace-trimmed sundress that showcased Milly’s trademark feminine charm. Still, one had to wonder how anyone could wear a watermelon-colored dress with ample ruffles at the sleeves and hem without resembling a pink elephant.