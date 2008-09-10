Fashion Ticker: Monique Lhuillier

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ISLAND CHIC A designer who launched her career with a line of ultrafeminine wedding dresses, Monique Lhuillier, knows how to make a woman look — and feel — like a princess. For her spring/summer 2009 collection under the tents at Bryant Park yesterday, Ms. Lhuillier maintained this approach, showing fluid, soft daytime halter dresses and structured ball gowns. The looks were undeniably pretty, and inspired, according the show notes, by a trip to the tropics. There were pieces for day as well, cast primarily in colors that were meant to evoke the sun, water, sky, and sand. With their draped bodices, billowing skirts, and sheer fabrics — mostly in the form of barely-there organza, tulle, and chiffon, the evening gowns achieved a sexy feel. And in a fashion typical of Ms. Lhuillier, the lush fabrics were enhanced along the sleeves, hem, neck, and waistline with a range of embellishments, such as copper and bronze beading and jeweled embroidery.