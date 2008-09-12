The New York Sun

Fashion Ticker: Rebecca Taylor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MARTHA MERCER
With her spring 2009 collection, Rebecca Taylor lived up to her reputation for romantic, ultra-feminine clothes, sending out airy, ruffled tops and dresses that seemed to float on the models wearing them. The New Zealand-born Ms. Taylor, who has said she is fascinated by all things sparkly, added glitter to belts and shoulder bags trimmed with fringe; her dresses shimmered with sequins or beads. Khaki jodhpurs and blazers were matched with flowing tops, giving a preppy element to the predominantly bohemian theme. High-heeled perforated ankle boots finished many looks, while ’60s-inspired slim headbands pulled low on the forehead were tied over long, flowing locks. The highlight of the collection was a metallic apple green chiffon dress with ties that crisscrossed like laces across the bodice.

