Fashion Ticker: Sari Gueron and Hervé Léger

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LAURA SINBERG
BLACK AND BLUE Sari Gueron brought an Asian flair to her collection on Sunday. An oversize white cotton shirtdress was designed with kimono details and paired with strappy black sandals. The collection combined sharp black pieces with colorful prints that brought together shades of deep purple, lime green, and midnight blue. Ruffles ran down the fronts and sides of soy-silk print dresses. A black, silk short-sleeved dress with lace side paneling was perfectly feminine without being overdone. Although each ensemble could be worn to a cocktail party or a bar, it could just as easily transition to a day at work, especially when paired with the Manolo Blahniks that the models wore. From tank dresses to shirt-and-skirt ensembles, it was a collection for a downtown, refined fashion-forward woman.

At the Hervé Léger show, Max Azria continued to revive the signature bandage look; it permeated every aspect of the collection, even the bathing suits. Mr. Azria showed off a surprise collection of itty-bitty swimwear, consisting of strips of material wrapped in just the right places. The minidresses and skirts — in neon colors interspersed with steel and black — were exactly what’s expected from this brand: tight and short. Sequins were added to sexy frocks, such as a jet-black, one-shoulder minidress. Jackets were waist-length, backs were wide open, and some dresses had cutouts channeling Linda Kozlowski in “Crocodile Dundee.” The collection delivered in a predictable, but varied manner.

LAURA SINBERG
