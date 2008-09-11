Fashion Ticker: Vivienne Tam

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A stunning red satin sheath splashed with peonies opened the Vivienne Tam spring/summer 2009 show at Bryant Park on Tuesday night — and it set the tone for the entire collection. Ms. Tam created an ode to her native China, and to the blooms of spring. Along with the peony — the country’s national flower — a variety of floral prints adorned the demure looks, including a silk accordion dress matched with a cotton canvas trench. A black wool pinstripe suit played on a long, linear silhouette, and an amethyst silk tulle dress with fan appliqué added glamour to the runway. A 1960s influence could be felt in the pullovers paired with silk blouses that tied at the neck. It’s a rare feat, but every piece was worthy of the style pages. Several trench coats and skorts were set in the dominant palette of purple and red. For the woman who authored “China Chic,” the collection was an American grand slam.

Also at the runway show, Ms. Tam unveiled the ultimate accessory: a Vivienne Tam special edition notebook clutch computer designed in collaboration with Hewlett-Packard. It’s covered in peonies, of course.