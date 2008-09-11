The New York Sun

Join
National

Fashion Ticker: Vivienne Tam

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
LAURA SINBERG
LAURA SINBERG

A stunning red satin sheath splashed with peonies opened the Vivienne Tam spring/summer 2009 show at Bryant Park on Tuesday night — and it set the tone for the entire collection. Ms. Tam created an ode to her native China, and to the blooms of spring. Along with the peony — the country’s national flower — a variety of floral prints adorned the demure looks, including a silk accordion dress matched with a cotton canvas trench. A black wool pinstripe suit played on a long, linear silhouette, and an amethyst silk tulle dress with fan appliqué added glamour to the runway. A 1960s influence could be felt in the pullovers paired with silk blouses that tied at the neck. It’s a rare feat, but every piece was worthy of the style pages. Several trench coats and skorts were set in the dominant palette of purple and red. For the woman who authored “China Chic,” the collection was an American grand slam.

Also at the runway show, Ms. Tam unveiled the ultimate accessory: a Vivienne Tam special edition notebook clutch computer designed in collaboration with Hewlett-Packard. It’s covered in peonies, of course.

LAURA SINBERG
LAURA SINBERG

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use