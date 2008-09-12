Fashion Ticker: Zang Toi

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In lieu of a runway show, Zang Toi rented out the restaurant Daniel and threw a combination fund-raiser-presentation to benefit the Lance Armstrong Foundation. A crowd of supporters and fans of Mr. Toi gathered in the bar area of the restaurant to sip Champagne and place silent bids on lots that included sketches by the designer. One guest, Janice Montanta, flew in from Arizona to attend. Wearing a silk organza white shirt by Zang Toi, she said she was introduced to the brand by a salesperson at Neiman Marcus.

“I like clothes at a certain price point,” she said. “And at that price point, everyone looks the same. I wanted something different — and I didn’t want to look like my teenage daughter.”

The afternoon continued with a live auction of a jersey and bike signed by Lance Armstrong, followed by a show of Mr. Toi’s spring 2009 collection.