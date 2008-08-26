French Shopping Guide
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
Uptown Finesse
- Barneys New York, 660 Madison Ave. at 61st Street, 212-826-8900
- Bergdorf Goodman, 754 Fifth Ave., between 57th and 58th streets, 212-753-7300
- Celine, 667 Madison Ave., between 60th and 61st streets, 212-486-7900
- Chloé, 850 Madison Ave. at 70th Street, 212-717-8220
- Henri Bendel, 712 Fifth Ave., between 55th and 56th streets, 212-247-1100
- Hermès, 691 Madison Ave. at 62nd Street, 212-751-3181
- Roger Vivier, 750 Madison Ave. at 65th Street, 212-861-5371
- Sonia Rykiel, 849 Madison Ave., between 70th and 71st streets, 212-396-3060
- Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche, 3 E. 57th St., between Madison and Fifth avenues, 212-980-2970
SoHo Chic
- Agnès B, 103 Greene St., between Prince and Spring streets, 212-925-4649
- Anne Fontaine, 93 Greene St., between Prince and Spring streets, 212-343-3154
- Barbara Bui, 115-117 Wooster St., between Prince and Spring streets, 212-625-1938
- Chanel, 139 Spring St. at Wooster Street, 212-334-0055
- Costume National, 108 Wooster St., between Prince and Spring streets, 212-431-1530
- Kirna Zabête, 96 Greene St., between Prince and Spring streets, 212-941-9656
- Longchamp, 132 Spring St., between Greene and Wooster streets, 212-343-7444
- Louis Vuitton, 116 Greene St., between Prince and Spring streets, 212-274-9090
- Opening Ceremony, 35 Howard St., between Broadway and Crosby streets, 212-219-2688
