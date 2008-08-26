French Shopping Guide

The New York Sun

Uptown Finesse

  • Barneys New York, 660 Madison Ave. at 61st Street, 212-826-8900
  • Bergdorf Goodman, 754 Fifth Ave., between 57th and 58th streets, 212-753-7300
  • Celine, 667 Madison Ave., between 60th and 61st streets, 212-486-7900
  • Chloé, 850 Madison Ave. at 70th Street, 212-717-8220
  • Henri Bendel, 712 Fifth Ave., between 55th and 56th streets, 212-247-1100
  • Hermès, 691 Madison Ave. at 62nd Street, 212-751-3181
  • Roger Vivier, 750 Madison Ave. at 65th Street, 212-861-5371
  • Sonia Rykiel, 849 Madison Ave., between 70th and 71st streets, 212-396-3060
  • Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche, 3 E. 57th St., between Madison and Fifth avenues, 212-980-2970

SoHo Chic

  • Agnès B, 103 Greene St., between Prince and Spring streets, 212-925-4649
  • Anne Fontaine, 93 Greene St., between Prince and Spring streets, 212-343-3154
  • Barbara Bui, 115-117 Wooster St., between Prince and Spring streets, 212-625-1938
  • Chanel, 139 Spring St. at Wooster Street, 212-334-0055
  • Costume National, 108 Wooster St., between Prince and Spring streets, 212-431-1530
  • Kirna Zabête, 96 Greene St., between Prince and Spring streets, 212-941-9656
  • Longchamp, 132 Spring St., between Greene and Wooster streets, 212-343-7444
  • Louis Vuitton, 116 Greene St., between Prince and Spring streets, 212-274-9090
  • Opening Ceremony, 35 Howard St., between Broadway and Crosby streets, 212-219-2688
