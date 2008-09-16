Georgia On My Mind

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

At Georgia, a beauty shop and full-service salon that opened recently on East Houston Street near the Bowery, clients can shop for lingerie or bath soaps while waiting for a cut and color. The owners and operators of the shop, sisters-in-law Jodie Patterson and Kiara Ellozy, were consumers with their own particular needs when they came up with the idea for the place. After experimenting for years with the dizzying array of products available, for the long, curly locks in particular, the in-laws set out to create a destination where they could stock their best finds.

“I became obsessed with products for me and for my daughter,” Ms. Patterson, who worked in fashion public relations for nine years before venturing into the retail beauty business with Ms. Ellozy, said.

Named for Ms. Patterson’s 9-year-old daughter, Georgia, the salon is filled with shelves and delicate round tables that are neatly stacked with shampoos and conditioners from lines such as John Masters Organics, Mixed Chicks, and Dr. Miracle’s, as well as gels, pomades, and assorted brushes. But clients will also find some of the owners’ other favorite things for sale, including deluxe candles and bath soaps by Tocca, lacy lingerie from Eberjey and Huit, and silk pillowcases from the in-laws’ retail collection, G & Company.

If the space feels like a really well-stocked bathroom, this is deliberate. Every detail, from the inventory to the décor, has been thoughtfully arranged by the duo.

“We have curated everything down to the essentials,” Ms. Patterson said of the more than 40 brands represented. Among her must-have products is the PhytoSpecific Intense Nutrition Mask, a rejuvenating conditioner that uses plant marrow and proteins to hydrate dry or damaged hair. Another favorite, Mason Pearson brushes, features a cushioned rubber base and tough bristles — a combination that gently but effectively de-tangles the tresses.

Georgia is housed in what was once the second room of a decades-old antiques shop. Art books are scattered about and a wall near the entrance is covered with Patterson and Ellozy family photographs and posters of the owners’ muses, including Billie Holiday.

During five months of construction, Ms. Patterson, who recently gave birth to another daughter, and Ms. Ellozy decided to maintain the space’s unfinished look, preserving ornate white columns, walls of peeling plaster, and a patchwork of mismatched ceiling tiles. The pair took the same approach to design that they follow with clients: “If something is [already] great, you just touch it up with a little style,” Ms. Ellozy said. The stunning, 25-foot ceilings give the place a gallery atmosphere. The interior windows were repaired and an expansive new glass entryway looks out on a large Keith Haring mural.

Ms. Patterson also drew inspiration for opening the shop from Aron Ranen’s 2006 documentary “Black Hair,” which explores the relationship between black consumers and a hair-care industry industry dominated by businesses operating under Korean ownership. While blacks make up a little more than 10% of the American population, they purchase more than 70% of the hair-care products sold in this country, according to the filmmaker.

Clearly there was room for diversity in the market from an entrepreneurial standpoint. Still, Georgia caters to a multiracial clientele with a variety of hair types, textures, and needs, from highlights to extensions. Its two-chair salon employs four by-appointment stylists, including Yuseff Smyth, whom Ms. Patterson calls the Basquiat of hair. With his back-grazing locks, the elegant Mr. Smyth, who does double duty at the salon at Saks Fifth Avenue, bears a passing resemblance to the painter Jean-Michel Basquiat. His expressive style, which echoes the abstract artist’s, includes cutting hair in a kneeling position to get the best angle. Mr. Smyth’s new Brazilian treatment for hair has also been a success, offering a long-term protective coating for the hair.

Although Georgia has barely been open two months, that hasn’t stopped Ms. Patterson and Ms. Ellozy from making plans, including opening more salons and creating a buyer-friendly Web site.

Georgia, 89A E. Houston St., between Bowery and Elizabeth Street, 646-827-2428, daily, noon-10 p.m.