Glamorous Maximus

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Every summer brings its own trends, and the summer of 2008 will be remembered as a season of short shorts, tight jeans, shrunken vests, and, most certainly, the gladiator sandal.

In the last few months, it’s been hard to miss women shod in the super-flat sandals that combine the footwear of ancient Rome with modern chic. The strappy flats showed up everywhere, but were particularly evident wherever the young and stylish gathered — from a rain-soaked Vampire Weekend concert in Central Park to an after-dark screening of Sofia Coppola’s film “The Virgin Suicides” at Brooklyn’s McCarren Park Pool.

Some versions of the shoes stretched up to the knee — notably Balenciaga’s runway version, which actress Mary-Kate Olsen and singer Rihanna were spotted in — while others reached only to the ankle. Either way, such combat-ready footwear called for feminine counterbalance: High-waisted shorts and short skirts bared a bit more thigh than in recent seasons. At the same time, the maxi dress — those floor-sweeping numbers with spaghetti-strap tops in blooming floral prints — made the rounds. And this summer’s colors were firmly in the purple family. Shades of eggplant, raspberry, plum, and grape could be seen on tanks, frocks, and even jeans.

In both the literal and figurative sense, the gentlemen were no slouches either. After years of pushing the boundaries of how baggy a pair of jeans could be worn, there was a shift: Trousers were fitted and straight-leg; slim-fit jeans were tight enough to have been inspired by a girlfriend’s wardrobe. From the stylish urban theaters of 125th Street and Bedford-Stuyvesant to the arty downtown corridors of SoHo and the Lower East Side, the pencil-straight jean for men was the cut of the season. Still, men could be heard ribbing one another about what was acceptable when it came to the new silhouette. In certain circles, it turns out, there was such a thing as too tight.

Men also adopted a uniform of vests thrown over cotton tees — a look also favored by their female counterparts wearing shorts. And on top of it all, Panama hats, à la Brad Pitt, finished off the look.

On a recent walk through Williamsburg, Brooklyn, some of summer’s best trends could be seen along Bedford Avenue. Loaded with foot traffic, the street bustles with a youthful, DIY spirit when it comes to fashion. The locals mixed retail finds with pieces by hometown designers.