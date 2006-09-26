New Store Shoes

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Newcomers aren’t the only ones interested in footwear these days.This winter, the Bill Blass brand will expand to include shoes. Designed with an eye toward simplicity, the range will include minimalist stilettos and thicker, column heels, as well as flats and sandals. Materials will include metallic and patent leather, cotton, and silk. Prices will start at $300 and shoes will be shipped to retailers in December.