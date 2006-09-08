An Online Taste of Bryant Park

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

As Fashion Week begins in New York, style mavens who are locked down at work or at home need not panic about missing the runway looks from the Spring 2007 collections: For the sixth year, Condé Nast’s Style.com will publish photos from the Bryant Park runways starting today through next Friday.

Since the Web site was launched in 2000, Style.com has grown from a place to read simple text commentaries to become the home base for fashion all over the world. The online menu now includes “Definitive Guides” to Fashion Weeks in New York, Paris, and Milan; video highlights, and editors’ picks on makeup and accessories.

Two new features are being added for this season’s New York Fashion Week coverage, according to an executive editor of the site, Nicole Phelps. An executive fashion director of Style.com, Candy Pratts Price, and a photographer, Scott Schuman, will both file reports and photographs that will be posted after every show. “Candy will be commenting on what everyone is wearing at the shows,” Ms. Phelps said, noting that the fashion choices of spectators are almost as important as what’s being displayed on the runways. “People want to know if everyone is wearing the same Chloe high-heels,” she said. Ms. Price will also post her own “quick picks,” commentary on accessories that she saw on the runaways.

Mr. Schuman last contributed to the Web site covering the men’s fashion shows in Milan six months ago. “People go on the Web site and look through thousands of pictures, but they still have an insatiable appetite for more,” Ms. Phelps said, explaining the addition of the photographer’s new blog.

Style.com will also add video clips of the shows and commentary by magazine editors. “We’ll be covering the shows, and viewers will be able to see the clothes and models backstage,” Ms. Phelps said. After Fashion Week, the site will publish an accessories guide. When spring clothes actually hit the racks, there will be a shopping guide.

Although there is no shopping portal on Style.com, but the site’s shopping guide offers an item of the week — this week’s is a $355 patent leather belt by Tracy Reese — and information on where to buy current looks. “We try to cover trends at lower price points,” Ms. Phelps said.

Style.com also publishes two features every month amplifying pieces from its parent magazines.”We’re the online home of Vogue and W, but we publish a lot of original content,” Ms. Phelps said. The site currently offers backstage looks at a photo shoot for Vogue’s September cover, for which Kirsten Dunst posed as Marie Antoinette. Some of the site’s biggest fans are already players in the fashion industry. “People are totally thrilled with the videos,” Ms. Phelps said. “They’ve even come up to us and asked to be a part of the videos.” The latest addict is designer Zac Posen, who recently volunteered to feature himself in a clip. If that doesn’t work out, of course, his runway show Thursday night in Bryant Park will also be covered online.