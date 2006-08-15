The New York Sun

Pet Fashion Week

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The first “Pet Fashion Week,”featuring a fashion show, a trade show, a symposium about new pet accessories and a charity gala, will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea. Organizers expect more than 2,000 people to attend the trade show, where 140-plus exhibitors will show the latest in canine and feline clothing, accessories, collars, leashes, bedding, and pet products. Among the items on display will be:

• Bark Vineyards’s Barkundy and Pinot Leasheo alcohol-free wines for pets;

• Doggles’ signature pet eyewear and hats;

• Quilted, metallic Italian lambskin dog coats by Chien Coature;

• Canine car seats and safety harnesses by Animals Matter;

• Les Poochs’ pet fragrances, shampoos, and botanical treatments

• Bark Avenue Jewelers’ pave diamond and 14 carat gold collar pendants

For more information about Pet Fashion Week, or to purchase fashion show or gala tickets, visit www.petfashionweek.com.

