Scan To Shop

Polo Ralph Lauren is launching its 2008 U.S. Open Collection along with a new system that allows shoppers to purchase gear via cell phone. All that’s necessary is a camera phone or hand-held device loaded with software that can read the black-and-white symbols known as Quick Response (QR) codes. Advertisements, store windows, and mailers will be printed with the codes; when scanned, they send the user to an Internet shopping portal, m.ralphlauren.com. The site also has software available for download.

The U.S. Open-Polo Ralph Lauren merchandise includes tennis shirts, shorts, skirts, and warm-ups, but shoppers can also access tennis videos and articles. Ralph Lauren Classics, including Polo shirts, oxfords, and chinos, will also be for sale. Standard shipping is free, and no extra charges are imposed by the retailer.