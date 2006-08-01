This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

East coast meets West coast as Hollywould presents its end-of-season and sample sale. Prices for clothes, shoes, and handbags will be reduced 60% to 80% and one-of-a-kind samples in a variety of sizes will start at $25. Tryons are permitted for shoes only. August 10–12, 11:30 a.m.–7 p.m., Hollywould, 210 Elizabeth Street, between Prince and Spring streets, second floor, 212-343-8344, www.ilovehollywould.com.

Fashionistas looking to add a trendy piece (or 10) to their wardrobe can check out Caravan, where samples will start at $20 and Wildlife Works tees will be reduced by 10%. Joie dresses will cost $100 (down from $160) while Suzanne Simon dresses are $175 (usually $300). August 11, noon– 8 p.m.; August 12, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. at Caravan, 2 Great Jones Street, off Broadway, 212-260-8189.

Brides looking for a chance to do good while preparing for a wedding can head over to the Brides Against Breast Cancer sale. Originally priced up to $15,000, new and used wedding gowns will start at $250. A $150 VIP ticket allows brides-to-be and one guest to enter the preview sale. A $20 ticket entitles the bride and two guests to enter the sale on subsequent days. Proceeds benefit the Making Memories Foundation, which grants wishes to terminal breast cancer patients and their families. VIP Sale: August 17, 4–6 p.m. and 6:30–8:30 p.m. Regular Sale: August 18, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. and August 19, 10a.m.–6 p.m., the Prince George Ballroom, 15 E 27th St., between Madison and Fifth avenues, 212-961-1528.