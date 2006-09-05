This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Housing Works Thrift Shop fall preview sale benefits the HIV/AIDS community in New York. Gucci sterling cuff links are $100 and Manolo Blahnik shoes are $75 at this three-day event. $10 donation for entry. Thursday, 5–8 p.m., 143 W. 17th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-366-0820; Tuesday, September 12, 306 Columbus Ave., between 74th and 75th streets, 212-579-7566; Thursday, September 14, 157 E. 23rd St., between Third and Lexington avenues, 212-529-5955.

For a one-stop shop for all things bridal, head to the Paula Varsalona bridal and sample sale. Gowns will be reduced up to 75% and accessories such as jewelry and headpieces are also on sale. Thursday 9 a.m.–7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–3 p.m., 1375 Broadway, between 37th and 38th streets, fifth floor, 212-221-5600.

New and previously owned timepieces from Chopard, Van Cleef & Arpels, David Yurman others will be offered at the Tourneau sample sale. Sunglasses, pens, and other luxury accessories are available at up to 70% off retail. Credit card only. Sunday through Thursday, September 14, 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m., 317 W. 33rd St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 718-747-1656.