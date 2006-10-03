This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Offerings from Kate Spade, Lacoste, Penhaligon’s London, and others will be up to 65% off today as New York magazine hosts its first Best Bets shopping event. Featuring the clothing, shoes, handbags, and home accessories that are profiled in the magazine’s Best Bets section, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fund for Public Schools. While poring through the racks, shoppers can enjoy hot chocolate and pretzel croissants from the City Bakery. To purchase tickets, go to www.nymag.com/bestbets. Today, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., first session; 5–9 p.m., second session; the Altman Building, 135 W. 18th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, $25 in advance, $35 at the door.

Luca Luca’s pretty wares, both clothes and accessories are on sale by up to 80% at its sample and stock sale this week. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., 19 W. 36th St. at Sixth Avenue, fourth floor, 732-539-8750.

Tusk hosts its semi-annual sale of leather handbags, reducing prices up to 70%. Those who purchase a bag will receive a new tote (one for each customer) in which to carry it home. October 6–11, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., 242 W. 26th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-242-8485.

For each participant of Wacoal’s complimentary bra fittings, the company will donate $2 to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. No purchase is necessary for a donation to be made, but an additional $2 will be donated for every Wacoal, DKNY Underwear, and Donna Karan Intimates bra sold. October 19 and 20, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Bloomingdale’s, 59th Street and Lexington Avenue, 212-705-2000.