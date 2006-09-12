This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Fashion this week is all about New York, but Paris will always beckon. When it does, Susan Tabak can help. In 2001, Ms. Tabak founded the Paris Personal Shopper, a business that provides guided tours and style advice for clients who want some guidance on shopping in the city of light.

Now Ms. Tabak, who lives in New York City, has published a colorful volume that spills her secrets. In “Chic In Paris: Style Secrets & Best Addresses,” Ms. Tabak profiles eight Parisian women who own clothing or accessories boutiques. The group includes Nathalie Rykiel, daughter of designer Sonia Rykiel and proprietor of the lingerie boutique Rykiel Women; a former muse to Yves Saint Laurent, LouLou de la Falaise, who now has her own line of clothing and owns two eponymous boutiques, and a former Chanel model, Inès de la Fressange, who helped relaunch the Roger Vivier shoe brand in 2004.

Ms. Tabak questioned these ladies and five more about their approach to fashion, beauty, and life. The result is a slick listing of shops, restaurants, and salons in Paris — compiled by women who live there. At $27.50, it’s considerably more affordable than an afternoon with a live personal shopper.

The photo collages throughout the book will make it very hard to keep to any clothing budget you might impose upon yourself. Even if you’re not headed to Paris, this book can inspire your shopping here, but when you do travel, you’re in good hands.