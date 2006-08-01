Smells Like Fire Island

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The fragrance emporium Bond No. 9 has created 27 perfumes and colognes inspired by New York neighborhoods, from Chinatown to Gramercy Park. But come summer, this company — whose motto is “Making Scents of New York” — turns its attention to the beach.

“Every summer we bottle one of New York’s favorite summer neighborhoods,” the creator and founder of Bond No. 9, Laurice Rahme, said. “Last year we did the Hamptons. This year, it’s Fire Island.”

Yes, if you can’t skip out of the city for the weekend, the new scent Bond No. 9 Fire Island can whisk you there in one sniff. The unisex fragrance ($45/ounce) is heavy with musk and a dash of patchouli, topped off with notes of cardamom and neroli. It’s meant to evoke the sunny beach lifestyle of Fire Island, where cars are not allowed and there’s always a party to get to.

The main concept behind the fragrance is to recall the smells of tanning and lying on the beach. “There’s more and more of a campaign against tanning, so we did the scent of bronze. If you can’t be tan, you can smell like you are,” Ms. Rahme said.

The scent harks back to a popular French suntan lotion that is now off the market. “In America, you have Coppertone. In France, where vacation is sacred, there was a product that every man, woman, and child used called Ambre Solaire,” the Paris-born Ms. Rahme said. “We wanted to bring back that scent.”

That foreign scent is mixed in with smells that are slightly more directly related to Fire Island. While some communities on the island are dominated by families with children, other towns have a more laid-back element, with laisse-faire attitudes and even a nude beach.”Musk is very ’60s. Patchouli was so associated with the hippies that we stopped talking about it, but now we’re doing it again,” Ms. Rahme said.

So what do the locals think? One seasonal resident, Dawn Urbany, who been spending summers on Fire Island for 30 years, took issue with the French connection. “The smell of summer to me is Hawaiian Tropic. It should have more coconut,” she said.

A longtime resident of Bungalow Walk, who gave only his first name, Gary, sniffed the fragrance and declared sarcastically, “It smells like Fire Island!” He proceeded to bemoan the press attention the island has recently received.

But Monica Quinn, who grew up in Bay Shore (the Long Island town where vacationers catch the ferry to and from the island), detected a strong connection between the scent and the locale. “This is sweet. And when you go down some of the walkways, there’s a sweet smell, like honeysuckle,” she said.

Then again, no. “This,” she said pointing to her open bottle of Budweiser, “is the smell of Fire Island.”

Bond No.9, 9 Bond Street, between Broadway and Lafayette Street, 212-228-1940.