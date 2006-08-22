Smells Like Toddler Spirit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Young fans of the classic children’s book “Le Petit Prince” have a new way to express their love for author Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s extraterrestrial royal: They can wear the fragrance.

The Le Petit Prince line of fragrance, hair care, and skin care products is designed for boys and girls from birth to age 10, and was officially launched in America last week with a dramatic reading of the book at the Strand bookstore. It will be available in New York City in mid-September at Douglas Cosmetics in Grand Central Terminal.

The flagship product line, Le Petit Prince, consists of fragrance sprays and splashes with and without alcohol; body lotion; shampoo; soap, and soap flakes. Other lines include La Rose du Petit Prince, for girls ages 5 to 12; Le Petit Prince B612, for boys in the same age group; Dessine Moi un Mouton, for newborns and new mothers, and Les Triples, for children ages 3 to 5. The suggested retail prices for the products and gift sets range between $8 and $40.

The concept of perfume for children “is very popular in Europe and Asia,” the executive director of BERJANGusa, the line’s American distributor, Maziar Aghalarpour, said. Le Petit Prince was introduced in France in 1997. But are American tots (and their parents) ready for their own scents? Mr. Aghalarpour thinks so. “I think the U.S. market is ready to start grasping the whole idea,” he said. “Being a new concept, we are educating parents that it is okay and safe for a child to put a little dab of perfume and feel a bit mature, and still keep his or her identity as a child.”