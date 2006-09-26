Stingray Chic

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In the marine world, stingrays lurk beneath the water. In fashion, however, they’re rising to the surface. This season, stingray skin adorns everything from shoes to handbags and even tabletops, counting Manolo Blahnik and Salvatore Ferragamo among its users.

Known as galuchat by the French and the fashion industry, stingray most closely resembles snakeskin in appearance, but has a texture all of its own. “Many designers are using this material to add an element of luxury to their designs,” the senior accessories editor at Glamour magazine, Ali Nichols, said. Jean Paul Gaultier sent stingray shoes down the runway this fall, and Manolo Blahnik recently unveiled the charcoal gray, pointed-toe “Tucciogalu” pump. Ferragamo’s velvet sling-back “Theodore” features chocolate galuchat ornaments. At Takashimaya on Fifth Avenue, stingray picture frames and boxes line the shelves on the store’s third floor. Philip Stein Teslar’s newest watch collection features multiple pieces with stingray bands.

DDC Labs’ new stingray wallets, which incorporate the fish’s spine into the design, have flown off the shelves.

“People are starting to notice its durability,” the company’s general manager, Brad Michelson, said. Among the reasons for its new popularity, he said, is that “the actual price of the skin is not outrageous.” According to Mr. Michelson, almost the entire collection has sold out.

Some designers were seduced long ago. The designer of VBH Luxury, Bruce Hoeksema, has been creating galuchat bags — as well as those made from ostrich and python — for several years. The company also offers a custom-made table with a stingray tabletop. A 63-inch square table is $45,000.

If that’s too pricy, “an affordable way to add this element to your wardrobe could be to start with a cuff bracelet or maybe a clutch bag,” Ms. Nichols said. “Not all skins have to be real. Many brands use faux skin to keep the price point down.”

But the real thing is still the best. “It’s actually a much better quality skin than leather, ostrich, or python,” Mr. Michelson said. He said his own stingray-skin wallet once took an accidental swim in the washing machine. The lining didn’t fare so well, but the stingray remained completely intact after a few spin cycles — which makes sense, considering its origin.