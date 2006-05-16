Trunk Show

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

After at least six long months spent indoors, New Yorkers are looking to Central Park, rooftop pools, the Hamptons, and beyond for a bit of sun. Women have beaches full of options: one-piece or two-piece, tankini or bikini, highcut or skirted. But men, too, should consider dressing in accordance with the season. For inspiration, think of Cary Grant frolicking by his Hollywood pool.

For non-Hollywood men, the familiar long trunks will do, but designers offer something a bit more stylish. This year’s swimsuits are remarkably colorful, with bold patterns, and a new wave of accessories to complete the look.

It is said that the boxer-short swimsuit was invented in Saint-Tropez when a young man fashioned a pair from a checkered tablecloth. True to its locale, Saint-Tropez-based Vilebrequin offers bright, Caribbean designs, with paisleys, ferns, coconuts, and sea creatures in abundance. The company also has beach towels ($195) with similar motifs, and beach-appropriate linen shirts ($165). Also, Pucci puts its trademark psychedelic swirls of deep color on men’s beachwear. Both trunks and shirts make dramatic statements, and, even at a distance, are instantly recognizable.

And there’s nothing wrong with showing a bit more leg. Louis Vuitton offers suits in both brief and short trunk lengths, including a chain jacquard brief ($215), as well as sporty silk shorts that resemble an elegant form of the high-school track-team staple – solid colors with contrasting borders. Towels are also available from Vuitton, including ones with checkerwork and circles ($500).

Penguin, which looks to mid-century fashion for inspiration, has a line of swimwear that goes perfectly with a pool party and a Tom Collins. Browns, plaids, and maroons all make an appearance. Cuts are short but arch-conservative, making these a very easy fit for guys who want to make a splash without rocking the boat. In addition, Penguin hats are a smart way to ward off offending rays.

Paul Smith, well known for his clever two and three-piece suits, offers several interesting suits of the one-piece variety, including fern and floral designs and his signature stripes (all $145 atsaks.com). Also take note of Paul Smith’s hats, such as his straw fedora ($200), which calls to mind a gentleman trapped on a desert island.

Parke & Ronen, the brainchild of Israeli designer Ronen Jehezkel and Amherst alumnus Parke Lutter, is a relative newcomer, but brings sharp designs to the arena. Most of the swimsuits are available in a low-rise and most are short – some scandalously so. Snap shorts forgo elastic for a more old-school closure, and are available in solids and prints ($58).