Will the Real Alyssa Milano Please Stand Up?

A bad dress is a bad dress, but let us lay blame at the right pair of platform heels. At the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards, actress Christina DeRosa showed up in the frightful concoction pictured here. Turns out that several news organizations — including E! Entertainment Television, the Associated Press, and The New York Sun — reported that the woman in white was Alyssa Milano.

But we should have known better: Ms. Milano — who did not attend the ceremony or related events that night — would never have worn that dress. She doesn’t need to. She’s a working actress whose track record includes a hit series, “Who’s the Boss,” and a leading role for eight seasons on “Charmed.” She may have peaked early, but careers are long — even in Hollywood. And Ms. DeRosa — who has landed roles such as a stripper on “Reno 911” and a party flasher on “Entourage” — has a long way to go.