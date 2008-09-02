YSL Freebies

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Rubberneckers on the Brooklyn Bridge won’t be the only ones stopping traffic during rush hour today.

At 6 p.m., the bridge will double as a runway for models walking the “No Sleep Til Brooklyn” fashion show, part of the second annual Fashion Indie Week Brooklyn. The eight-day program, which kicks off today, features fashion shows, after parties, and in-store events designed to showcase up-and-coming, Brooklyn-based designers. Sponsored by the fashion Web log FashionIndie.com, Fashion Indie Week Brooklyn will run through September 10, hosting 35 fashion shows in and around the borough, by menswear, women’s wear, and accessories designers such as New York Couture and Love Brigade.

While the public is welcome to reserve show tickets online, the creative force behind the festivities, Daniel Saynt, warned that getting into the shows “is a matter of space.” For more information or to RSVP, go to fashionindie.com.

Laura Sinberg

* * *

Want a free Yves Saint Laurent bag? If you’re out on the town this Saturday, you may get lucky. The ad campaign for YSL’s fall-winter 2008 collection will be promoted on sidewalks along with a limited edition cotton tote bag. Only 5,000 bags will be handed out in each city. In New York, the locations will include Times Square, SoHo, and Union Square.

Also, starting on Saturday, ysl.com will offer a short behind-the-scenes film of the advertising shoot. The ad campaign — photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin — features Naomi Campbell wearing pieces from the fall-winter collection created by Stefano Pilati.

This is the third season of YSL’s “Manifesto” campaign, and it taps into the notion of taking fashion to the streets.

Pia Catton