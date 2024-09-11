Suburban Chicago Mayor Probed by FBI for Overspending Millions Pays Another $85K on a Barely-Attended Party

A Chicago suburban mayor, already under probe for spending nearly $8 million over two years, is being chided by taxpayers again for paying $85,000 for a party that included ten of thousands of dollars to lesser-known musicians for a half-hour’s work.

The self-proclaimed “super mayor” of Dolton, Tiffany Henyard, continued her excessive spending habits over the summer. Ms. Henyard allegedly used municipal funds last month to fly in musicians to a local-area festival, “Taste of Thornton Township,” which had a sparse attendance, according to a report from WGN 9.

The event occurred the very same month that the findings from a special investigation into her spending revealed the village’s funds were depleted under Ms. Henyard’s leadership.

The former Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, who was hired by the village as a special investigator, disclosed that under Ms. Henyard’s leadership, Dolton’s funds had dropped from a balance of more than $5 million to a deficit of $3.65 million since April 2022.

“As of May 30, of this year, the village’s general fund was in a net deficit position,” Ms. Lightfoot said.

The investigation uncovered Ms. Henyard’s penchant for spending public funds using the village’s credit cards to make purchases at retailers like Target, Walgreens, and Wayfair.

One statement showed that she dropped $33,000 on Amazon in one day in January of last year. She’s also been accused of spending tax dollars on motorcades and personal security.

The FBI has also been investigating Ms. Henyard for the misuse of public funds along with a litany of other allegations, including wrongful termination of village employees who have spoken out against her, shutting down local businesses as a means of political retaliation, and defying the will of her constituents by staying in office after they voted for a recall in 2022.

“Tiffany needs to be locked up,” one Dolton resident told Fox 32. “She needs to be made an example out of and that she cannot be using our money and spending it however she wants to, like this job comes with a cash register.”

Documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act detail the expenses of the barely attended event. R&B singer Keke Wyatt was paid $30,000 for a 30-minute performance, and rap artist J. Holiday was paid $20,000 for his half-hour set.

The remainder of the money was spent on inflatable bounce houses, comedians, a sound system, and other equipment for staffers.

“I was flabbergasted,” Lansing resident Jennifer Robertz told the local news organization. “I was pissed off. That’s my money. That’s the people’s money.”



